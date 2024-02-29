10 nail art da provare sulle unghie a mandorla durante la primavera 2024

10 nail art da provare sulle unghie a mandorla durante la primavera 2024 (Di giovedì 29 febbraio 2024) Completarne la silhouette aggraziata con design colorati, classici o impertinenti è doveroso: la nail art sulle unghie a mandorla non può passare inosservata. Una forma di unghie che permette di osare grazie alla sua semplicità. Da portare lunghe o corte, le almond shaped nails sanno essere naturalmente eleganti. Ecco allora che, per completarle, occorrono fiori e colori vivaci, sdrammatizzati a dovere dalle curve tipiche di questa silhouette. Allo stesso modo, però, le nail art per le unghie a mandorla possono giocare anche con colori e decorazioni classici, riscoprendo il fascino dello smalto rosso o della French Manicure. Il ...
