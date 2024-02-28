Young Bucks | “Siamo felicissimi per Cody”

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Le idee di un gruppo ristretto di persone portarono pochi, pochissimi anni fa alla nascita di una creatura che aveva l’intenzione di cambiare il modo di vedere il wrestling. La AEW, nonostante gli acciacchi, è sempre li, e se lo il merito è di questo gruppo di persone. Uno dei capisaldi pero’ ha lasciato per finire la sua storia in quel di Stamford, ma nessun malumore, i fratelli non possono essere altro che orgogliosi. Parole di stima “è il volto della WWE e noi ne. Eravamo sicuri che sarebbe arrivato ai vertici perchè è sempre stato una star. Tra noi fondatori della AEW è come se ci fosse un patto di sangue e ci vorremmo bene per sempre. Solo noi sappiamo cosa abbiamo dato al wrestling. Ci sentiamo ogni settimana, strano perchè dopo che è andato viadiventati ancora piu’ ...

The Young Bucks Are Happy For Cody Rhodes' WWE Success, 'Him Leaving Made Us Grow As Friends': Matthew Jackson and Nicholas Jackson talk about Cody Rhodes becoming the top star in WWE and reflect on all they've accomplished.fightful

Understanding the Young Bucks’ Perspective: Receiving Accolades Posthumously: The professional wrestling duo, the Young Bucks, acknowledge their role as antagonists within the wrestling sphere and foresee recognition only coming their way in the form of posthumous accolades.msn

Young Bucks: We're So Happy for Cody, AEW's Founders Have a Lifetime Bond: The AEW EVPs share a bond that cannot be broken, no matter if one leaves and joins the promotion's chief competition. Alongside Tony Khan, Cody Rhodes, Kenny Omega, and the Young Bucks oversaw the ...msn