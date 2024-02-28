Young Bucks | “Siamo felicissimi per Cody”

Young Bucks: “Siamo felicissimi per Cody” (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Le idee di un gruppo ristretto di persone portarono pochi, pochissimi anni fa alla nascita di una creatura che aveva l’intenzione di cambiare il modo di vedere il wrestling. La AEW, nonostante gli acciacchi, è sempre li, e se lo il merito è di questo gruppo di persone. Uno dei capisaldi pero’ ha lasciato per finire la sua storia in quel di Stamford, ma nessun malumore, i fratelli non possono essere altro che orgogliosi. Parole di stima “Cody è il volto della WWE e noi ne Siamo felicissimi. Eravamo sicuri che sarebbe arrivato ai vertici perchè è sempre stato una star. Tra noi fondatori della AEW è come se ci fosse un patto di sangue e ci vorremmo bene per sempre. Solo noi sappiamo cosa abbiamo dato al wrestling. Ci sentiamo ogni settimana, strano perchè dopo che è andato via Siamo diventati ancora piu’ ...
