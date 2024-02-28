X-Files: il reboot ottiene la benedizione dal creatore originale
Il creatore della serie X-Files, Chris Carter, ha svelato di aver parlato con Ryan Coogler e di aver dato la sua benedizione al potenziale reboot. Chris Carter ... (movieplayer)
Il regista di Black Panther sta ancora lavorando alla sua versione del cult televisivo anni '90. Secondo Bloomberg, Ryan Coogler, regista di Black Panther, sta ... (movieplayer)
Altre Notizie
