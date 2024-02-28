X-Files | il reboot ottiene la benedizione dal creatore originale

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Chris Carter,della serie X-, ha recentemente parlato con Ryan Coogler, dando la suaalla produzione del progetto. La nuova versione sulle indagini paranormali e inspiegabili non avrà il coinvolgimento di Carter, come ha sostenuto durante un’intervista da The Wrap. Sarà “solo un cheerleader” neldi X-, dichiara lo stesso Chris Carter. “Sono onorato che siano venuti da me e mi abbiano chiesto, non il mio permesso, ma la mia“, come ha ribadito, poiché non possiede nessun controllo sul marchio, essendo in mano alla 20th Century Fox e Disney. I protagonisti di X-: Fox Mulder (David Duchovny) e Dana Scully (Gillian Anderson). Fonte: 20th Century Fox.Inoltre ha confermato: “Ho avuto una ...

