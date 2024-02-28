WWE | Vince McMahon possiede ancora 20 milioni di azioni | a confermarlo il Presidente TKO

WWE: Vince McMahon possiede ancora 20 milioni di azioni, a confermarlo il Presidente TKO (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Vince McMahon è finito nella bufera dopo le gravissime accuse mosse nei suoi confronti dall’ex dipendente Janel Grant. Nei suoi confronti è stata avviata anche una indagine federale. Tutto questo ha portato alla sue dimissioni dal Cda di di TKO e, di fatto, l’intenzione della proprietà è quella di cancellare ogni riferimento alla sua persona. Sta di fatto, però, che Vince detiene ancora moltissime azioni in TKO e quindi “potere”. Il Presidente TKO ne ha parlato durante un recente meeting sui risultati finanziari della Compagnia. “Non sappiamo cosa intende fare” Il Presidente TKO Mark Shapiro ha recentemente parlato della situazione riguardante Vince McMahon. Se è vero che non ha più un ruolo operativo nella società, ...
Vince McMahon's replacement revealed: Vince McMahon recently cut all ties with WWE in light of recent sexual misconduct and trafficking allegations against him, John Laurinaitis, and the company. We now have information on who will be ...msn

Allegations Surface Against Vince McMahon for Punishing WWE Stars On-Air: The wrestling industry legend Vince McMahon finds himself amidst controversy with allegations implying he uses WWE broadcast time for personal vendettas against wrestlers. This discussion has been ...msn

Ricardo Rodriguez Recalls How He Got His Start In WWE: Rodriguez then claimed that his announcing role was initially meant to be a one-off deal, but according to Dean Malenko, he impressed Vince McMahon. "From what Malenko used to tell me, and he was like ...wrestlinginc

