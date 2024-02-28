WWE | Le prime parole di Shawn Spears dopo il ritorno a NXT

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024)aver interrotto prima e attaccato poi Ridge Holland durante il suo promo,ha ufficialmente fatto il suoin WWE sponda NXT. Precedentemente noto con il ring name di Tye Dillinger e soprannominato “Perfect 10”,era assente dalla compagnia dal 2019 anno in cui venne rilasciato per poi accasarsi in AEW. Le telecamere di USA Network ci hanno portato fino al backstage doveè stato intercettato da un addetto ai lavori il quale ha chiesto spiegazioni dietro il suo recente attacco a Holland. “La verità può metterti in ginocchio ed è per questo cheè tornato a NXT.” "The truth can bring you to your knees, and that's whyis now in NXT"Business ...

