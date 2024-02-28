WWE | I Good Brothers trionfano nel loro primo match a NXT

WWE: I Good Brothers trionfano nel loro primo match a NXT (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Nel loro primo match tag ad NXT i Good Brothers (Luke Gallows & Karl Anderson) hanno abilmente trionfato sulla coppia composta da Edris Enofe & Malik Blade. Dopo la contesa Andre Chase & Duke Hudson, Nathan Frazer & Axiom sono giunti per confrontarsi con i GB pretendendo un match contro di loro. Subito dopo le tre fazioni sono state raggiunte anche dai LWO, i quali hanno fatto partire una rissa tra tutti i protagonisti. Tutto ciò sotto lo sguardo attendo dei campioni di coppia in carica, Bron Breakker & Baron Corbin.
