WWE: Cassie Lee parla del ritorno di Shawn Spears a NXT (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Come già riportato sul nostro sito, Shawn Spears ha fatto il suo ritorno in WWE sponda NXT e subito dopo è stato intercettato nel backstage, luogo in cui l’atleta ha lanciato le sue prime dichiarazioni. Nel privato Spears è marito di Cassie Lee (Peyton Royce ndr) conosciuta proprio durante la sua prima parentesi in WWE. La coppia è sposata da circa cinque anni, hanno una bambina e sono in attesa del secondogenito/a. Proprio Cassie ha pubblicato sul proprio profilo X un messaggio di vicinanza e di felicità nei confronti del marito dopo questo suo importante ritorno dove tutto ebbe inizio. “Casa dolce Casa” Home sweet home @ShawnSpears @WWENXT— Cassie Lee (@CassieLee) February 28, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su zonawrestling
Altre Notizie
Major WWE name shockingly returns to the company: A big return happened on the latest episode of WWE NXT. For several weeks now, a vignette has been airing on the show hyping up a debut or return. Some fans were speculating that former NJPW ...msn
Shawn Spears Returns To WWE Following AEW Departure: "That's their business" - AEW's Paul Wight recalls Sting's reaction to backstage fight between two WWE Hall of Famers ...msn
Video di Tendenza
Video WWE CassieVideo WWE Cassie