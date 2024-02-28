Wrestling | WWE | The Rock potrebbe oscurare Roman Reigns?

Wrestling | WWE, The Rock potrebbe oscurare Roman Reigns? (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Ingresso nella Bloodline, critica feroce ai fan della WWE (che hanno preferito Cody Rhodes nel main event di WrestleMania 40) e riflettori unicamente puntati sulla sua leggendaria figura. Il nome The Rock è famosissimo in tutto il mondo dell’intrattenimento e la sua arte orotaria è difficile da eguagliare. Un problema, che potrebbe essere enorme, proprio per Roman Reigns, campione del mondo in carica che nelle ultime puntate di SmackDown è stato fortemente oscurato da quella stella luminescente dell’attore di Hollywood. Un’arma a doppio taglio per il Tribal Chief in vista dell’evento più importante dell’anno di Wrestling. The Rock-Roman Reigns, parola di Cornette: “Il campione del mondo troppo passivo…” Jim Cornette, una delle leggende della WWE, ...
Altre Notizie

Brock Lesnar, the only ever UFC and WWE champion: At 1.96 m, 130 kg: Brock Lesnar is terrifying. The only man to have reigned over the biggest Wrestling (WWE) and MMA (UFC) organizations, Lesnar is an indomitable beast of exceptional physical ...msn

Update On Why Piper Niven Has Missed Time: She is one of the more formidable Superstars but she's been MIA, and we have an update on why Piper Niven has missed time.ringsideintel

WWE NXT Celebrity Kale Dixon Marks Television Comeback Following Extended Break: WWE NXT personality Kale Dixon has finally marked his return to television after a noticeable seven-month absence. Fans last witnessed Dixon in action during an NXT Level Up match where he faced the ...msn

