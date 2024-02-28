World' s first 43MW mass-production ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF n-type TOPCon products delivered to European market

After two months of process optimization and the introduction of TOPCon 4.0 PV cell tech, the first batch of 43MW ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF products in the PV industry was mass-produced from ASTROnergy product lines and delivered to distributors in the European market, highlighting the company's n-type PV cell tech strengths and mature ZBB (Zero BusBar Interconnection Technology) and TF (Tiling Film) manufacturing process. Specially designed for distributed generation and residential markets Worldwide, the ASTRO N7s ZBB-TF n-type TOPCon PV module has the top average conversion ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
