«Uncommitted» In Michigan un’onda di 100mila schede «non schierate» per chiedere a Biden di cambiare linea su Gaza

Biden wins Michigan primary amid backlash over Israel-Hamas conflict: President Biden was projected to win the Michigan Democratic primary, according to Decision Desk HQ, scoring a critical win in the battleground state. Biden won Michigan back in 2020, but has seen ...aol

What the first swing-state primary in Michigan told us about Biden-Trump rematch: Biden's support for Israel is turning some Democratic primary voters against him It was the largest-ever number of such Uncommitted voters in a Michigan primary, with the exception of an unusual intra ...cbc.ca

Trump e Biden vincono le primarie in Michigan, ma il voto di protesta è un avvertimento per il presidente: Donald Trump batte Nikki Haley, vince le prime in Michigan e compie un nuovo passo verso la nomination. Vittoria anche per Joe Biden anche se il voto degli 'Uncommitted', i non allineati, supera le ...ilmattino