TMNT Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants si mostra nel primo Gameplay Trailer (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024)
GameMill Entertainment è lieta di annunciare il ritorno delle Tartarughe Ninja, tramite un picchiaduro a scorrimento vecchia scuola, prettamente Arcade, con un titolo che prende il nome di Wrath of the Mutants.
Nuovo videogioco sulle TMNT: Torna di moda il picchiaduro Arcade
Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Arcade: Wrath of the Mutants peromette ore di puro divertimento e sfida, in solitaria o co-operativa, con 9 differenti livelli, di cui 3 completamente inediti, 19 boss da sconfiggere, abilità e potenziamenti vari.
Il tutto sviluppato con una grafica ispirata ai cartoni animati sulle TMNT in onda su Cartoon Network, con visuale in lontananza, tipica dei picchiaduro as corrimento dell’epoca d’oro, con elementi ...Leggi tutta la notizia su gamerbrain
