The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, ecco la data d’uscita (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Una delle serie di zombie più amate al mondo sta per tornare e lo sta per fare con la nuova serie spin-off con protagonisti Rick Grimes e Michonne. Stiamo parlando di The Walking Dead: The Ones Who Live, annunciata anche la data d’uscita ufficiale Se dobbiamo pensare a una serie tv famosa con gli zombie, ci viene automaticamente da pensare a The Walking Dead. Questo è uno dei mondi di zombie più iconici e amati della storia della televisione. La fine della serie tv originale ci ha lasciati con l’amaro in bocca, ormai molto affezionati ai suoi personaggi protagonisti. La AMC ha creato infatti alcuni dei personaggi più carismatici della storia delle serie tv, come Daryl Dixon e Negan. Ora, però, dopo aver visto la serie tv spin-off con protagonista ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttotek

Altre Notizie

