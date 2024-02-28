The Penguin | l’uscita della serie spin off potrebbe essere vicina

The Penguin: l’uscita della serie spin off potrebbe essere vicina (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) The Penguin, creato da Lauren LeFranc per Max, è basato sul personaggio della DC Comics ed è collegato al film The Batman uscito nel 2022, incentrato sull’ascesa del Pinguino nel mondo criminale di Gotham City con Colin Farrell riprende il ruolo del Pinguino. Lo sviluppo è iniziato nel 2021 e le riprese sono iniziate nel 2023, ma sono state brevemente interrotte a causa dello sciopero e si sono concluse all’inizio del 2024. Il CEO di Warner Bros. Discovery David Zaslav ha aggiornato azionisti e pubblico, durante la consueta riunione periodica, sui prossimi prodotti televisivi della major, lasciando intendere come The Penguin, la serie spinoff di The Batman dedicata al Pinguino, potrebbe debuttare entro l’anno. Colin Farrell come Pinguino, fonte: Warner Bros. Italia“Il ...
