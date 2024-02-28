The Chosen | la prima serie tv sulla vità di Gesù su Tv2000

The Chosen

The Chosen, la prima serie tv sulla vità di Gesù su Tv2000 (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Su Tv2000, per la prima volta su una televisione italiana in chiaro, arriva la serie tv The Chosen, in onda dal 4 marzo ogni lunedì alle ore 20.55. Un innovativo dramma storico basato sulla vita di Gesù, vista attraverso gli occhi di coloro che lo hanno conosciuto, ambientata sullo sfondo dell’oppressione romana nell’Israele del primo secolo. È la prima serie tv. Un progetto partito dal basso negli Stati Uniti (finanziato tramite crowdfunding) che ha raggiunto finora oltre 200 milioni di spettatori, oltre 770 milioni di visualizzazioni di singoli episodi e che conta più di 12 milioni di follower sui social media. La serie, diretta e co-scritta dal regista Dallas Jenkins, è interpretata da Jonathan Roumie nei panni di ...
