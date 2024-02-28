The Bad Batch 3 | ecco perché un personaggio iconico di Star Wars è tornato

The Bad

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
The Bad Batch 3, ecco perché un personaggio iconico di Star Wars è tornato (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Spiegato il ritorno nella terza stagione della serie animata di questo celebre e poco sfruttato personaggio della saga Nel corso di una recente intervista, i produttori di Star Wars: The Bad Batch hanno avuto modo di commentare il ritorno di uno dei personaggi iconici della saga nella terza stagione della serie animata: Asajj Ventress. La terza e ultima stagione di Star Wars: The Bad Batch è stata annunciata ufficialmente alla Star Wars Celebration dello scorso anno. La stagione cercherà di concludere le storie di Omega, Crosshair e del resto della Bad Batch, ma già il trailer di The Bad Batch 3 rivelava che l'ex Sith Asajj Ventress avrebbe fatto ritorno. Ciò che rende sorprendente il ritorno di Asajj …
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

The Bad Batch – 3×04 un'insolita Tattica, Guida all’episodio

  • The Bad

    Reclusi, Strade sconosciute, Le tenebre di Tantiss. Si comincia. E, paradossalmente, si finisce. Su Disney+ sono arrivati i primi tre episodi della terza e ... (today)

  • The Bad

    La recensione dei primi episodi di The Bad Batch 3: la terza e ultima stagione, disponibile su Disney+, accentua le tonalità epiche, promettendo un finale ... (movieplayer)

  • The Bad

    Tra le novità in arrivo su Disney+ a febbraio 2024 ci sono Sh?gun, The Marvels con Brie Larson, Suncoast e la stagione finale di Star Wars: The Bad Batch Tra ... (spettacolo.eu)

Altre Notizie

Professional Faqs: What Are The Benefits Of Having Cucumber Water: It maintains your hydration. Without water, your body will not function correctly. It aids in the loss of weight. It's high in antioxidants. It has the potential to aid in the prevention of cancer. It ...msn

The word ‘populism’ is a gift to the far right – four reasons why we should stop using it: By being erroneously tied to “the people” via the word “populism”, far-right demands are mistaken for democratic demands. It is therefore now common to see mainstream parties absorbing the politics of ...theconversation

Brian Hoyer Reacts to Johnny Manziel’s Claim of Friction Between QBs With Browns: The veteran quarterback offered his take on the situation with the first-round draft pick in Cleveland during the 2014 season.si

Video di Tendenza

Video The Bad
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.