Tennis | Andy Murray all’attacco | “Accorciare i calendari | giocatori ipocriti con le esibizioni”

Tennis, Andy Murray all’attacco: “Accorciare i calendari, giocatori ipocriti con le esibizioni” (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Londra, 28 febbraio 2024 – Non c’è praticamente sosta nel calendario Tennistico che si spinge fin quasi a dicembre e riparte già con qualche esibizione durante le feste di Natale per poi partire con la preparazione all’Australian Open, tradizionalmente fissato per metà gennaio. In sintesi, per i giocatori c’è pochissimo tempo per le vacanze e il fisico è messo sempre di più a dura prova. Spesso i Tennisti criticano un calendario molto fitto e intenso, con poche pause, ma allo stesso tempo in tanti si affidano alle esibizioni, che non sono tornei ufficiali Atp con punti in classifica ma sono ampiamente remunerative dal punto di vista economico. Questo meccanismo è stato criticato duramente da Andy Murray, uno dei cosiddetti fab four quando il ...
    Senza peli sulla lingua. Andy Murray non si è lasciato pregare nell'esprimere opinioni e giudizi sull'attualità del tennis.

    Intervistato da BBC Sport, Andy Murray ha introdotto così la sua ventesima stagione da Tennista professionista sull'ATP Tour.

    Andy Murray verso il 2024 e la volontà di mettere nel mirino l'Australian Open, il primo slam della prossima stagione.

