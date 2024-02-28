Teaser trailer de Il Re 2 | Luca Zingaretti ancora più cattivo nei nuovi episodi della serie Sky

Teaser trailer

Teaser trailer de Il Re 2, Luca Zingaretti ancora più cattivo nei nuovi episodi della serie Sky (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) In arrivo Il Re 2 su Sky: Luca Zingaretti torna nel carcere S. Michele nei nuovi episodi del prison drama Sky Original. Prodotta da Sky Studios con Lorenzo Mieli per The Apartment e con Wildside, entrambe società del gruppo Fremantle, in collaborazione con Zocotoco, la serie tv debutterà ad aprile. In otto episodi, diretti da Giuseppe Gagliardi, Il Re 2, scritto da Peppe Fiore, Alessandro Fabbri e Federico Gnesini, vede l’amatissimo attore romano di nuovo nei panni di Bruno Testori. Da direttore di un carcere di frontiera, alla fine della prima stagione è diventato prigioniero del suo stesso regno, il San Michele. Accanto a Luca Zingaretti (Il commissario Montalbano, Sanguepazzo, No Activity – Niente da segnalare) ...
