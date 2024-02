Team Navalny | la cerimonia funebre venerdì in chiesa a Mosca

Alexey Navalny’s funeral to be held in Moscow on March 1: Alexey Navalny’s funeral will be held in Moscow’s Maryino District at 2:00 p.m. on March 1, the politician’s press secretary Kira Yarmysh announced on Wednesday.meduza.io

Alexei Navalny to be buried on Friday in Moscow: Alexei Navalny will be buried at a cemetery in Moscow on Friday, a spokesperson has confirmed. The service will be held at Borisovskoye Cemetery, after a farewell ceremony in the Maryino district.bbc