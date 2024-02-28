TCL Ranked as Global Top 2 TV Brand for Two Consecutive Years

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/TCL Electronics, a leading consumer electronics, has again been recognized as theTop 2 TVby the market research company Omdia. According to Omdia'sTV Sets Report 2023, TCL has maintained its second position in theTV market byfor the second year in a row, with a total of 25.26 million units in TV shipment which represents a 12.5% market share. This achievement was driven in part by the company's successful premium TV offerings, which include a series of Mini LED TVs that were introduced in 2023. This product segment has experienced rapid growth in recentand continues to enjoy remarkable market demands. With the goal of expanding and enhancing its premium TV product portfolio, TCL ...

