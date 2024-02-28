Squid Game | David Fincher starebbe “segretamente” lavorando al remake

Squid Game

Squid Game, David Fincher starebbe “segretamente” lavorando al remake (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Quello che sembrava solo un rumor potrebbe essere più reale del previsto: David Fincher starebbe realizzando un remake di Squid Game. Il survival drama sudcoreano dei record, capace di imporsi agli Emmy Awards, potrebbe presto avere una sua versione stelle e strisce. Se n’era parlato lo scorso aprile 2023 e poi la notizia è caduta nel dimenticatoio, almeno fino a qualche giorno fa. In attesa di assistere alla seconda stagione del survival drama sudcoreano dei record, si è aperta nuovamente l’ipotesi del remake statunitense di Squid Game, la cui regia sarebbe stata affidata a David Fincher. Il progetto, se confermato, sarà targato Netflix e rinnoverà la collaborazione tra il regista e il colosso dello ...
