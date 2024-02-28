Soft Space First In The World To Deploy Live MPoC-Certified Solution

Soft Space

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
Soft Space First In The World To Deploy Live MPoC-Certified Solution (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) (Adnkronos) -   Awarded by PCI SSC, Soft Space's FasstapTM is the First MPoC-Certified SoftPOS Solution in the market that supports secure PIN entry. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 - Soft Space Sdn. Bhd. (“Soft Space”), the World's leading fintech-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, today announced that its innovative SoftPOS Solution, FasstapTM, is the First in the World to receive the Mobile Payment Commercial Off-the-Shelf (MPoC) Solution Provider certification, awarded by the Payment Card Industry Security Standards Council (PCI SSC). As a result of ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

Altre Notizie

Explained: India's Gaganyaan mission: On August 23, 2023, Indian became the first nation in the world to successfully perform a Soft landing on the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3. In another first, the Indian Space Research ...forbesindia

Vintage-inspired rugs that won’t break the bank: Vintage-inspired rugs have bold colors, geometric or floral patterns and versatile designs. Whether you are looking for one to update a room or cover a hallway, our favorite vintage rugs will give ...wkrg

Soft Space First In The World To Deploy Live MPoC-Certified Solution: Awarded by PCI SSC, Soft Space’s FasstapTM is the first MPoC-certified SoftPOS solution in the market that supports secure PIN entry. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February ...adnkronos

Video di Tendenza

Video Soft Space
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.