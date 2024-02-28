Soft Space First In The World To Deploy Live MPoC-Certified Solution

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Awarded by PCI SSC,’s FasstapTM is thePOSin the market that supports secure PIN entry. KUALA LUMPUR, MALAYSIA - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 -Sdn. Bhd. (“”), the’s leading fintech-as-a-service (FaaS) provider, today announced that its innovativePOS, FasstapTM, is

Explained: India's Gaganyaan mission: On August 23, 2023, Indian became the first nation in the world to successfully perform a Soft landing on the lunar south pole with Chandrayaan-3. In another first, the Indian Space Research ...forbesindia

With Intuitive Machines’ mission cut short, when is the next lunar landing: Performing a controlled, Soft landing on the moon isn’t easy. Three missions attempted to reach our nearest neighbor in recent weeks. Two of the landers — one from Japan’s Space agency and another ...digitaltrends