Skull and Bones: il travagliato piratesco di Ubisoft messo alla prova (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Dopo anni di sviluppo travagliato finalmente Skull and Bones è arrivato, pronto a catapultarci nelle tumultuose acque dell’Oceano Indiano, dove cercheremo di diventare la leggenda del popolo dei mari, il pirata assoluto. Ma quanto di Black Flag ritroviamo in questo nuovo titolo? Narrativa quasi inesistente per una struttura di gioco interessanteIn Skull and Bones vestiremo i panni di un capitano di vascello sopravvissuto ad un tragico naufragio, determinato però a diventare una leggenda tra i pirati. Dopo aver creato il nostro personaggio con un sistema di personalizzazione a dir poco semplificato ci imbarcheremo con due nuovi compagni per raggiungere Saint-Anne, un grande covo di pirati governato da John Scurlock (uno dei pochi personaggi di contorno che spicca in termini di personalità). Saint-Anne ...
