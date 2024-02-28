Shin Megami Tensei 5 | Vengeance | i preordini sono disponibili su console e PC

Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, i preordini sono disponibili su console e PC (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) SEGA ed ATLUS hanno dato il via ai preordini di Shin Megami Tensei 5: Vengeance, nuova versione del gioco che si pone come l’edizione definitiva del gioco di ruolo giapponese che è ora prenotabile in formato fisico e digitale su tutte le piattaforme di lancio, quali nello specifico su PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series XS, Xbox One, Steam o Windows. Il publisher ha inoltre aggiunto che i dettagli sui preordini per la versione digitale di Nintendo Switch verranno annunciati prossimamente. Aggiungiamo che chi prenoterà il gioco riceverà due set di “Tesori Sacri”, oggetti che aiuteranno i giocatori durante il viaggio nel Da’at. Questo set include la “Granata lucente”, che infligge una piccola quantità di danni ai nemici, e la “Perlina di Haraedo” che fa recuperare PV a tutti gli ...
