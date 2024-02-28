Scramble, Mirage francesi intercettano aereo spia russo sul golfo di Riga davanti all'Estonia
Scramble nei cieli del Mar Baltico. F-16 del Belgio e i Mirage 2000 francesi, insieme ai JAS 39 Gripen svedesi, hanno intercettato caccia russi che si erano ... (ilmattino)
Altre Notizie
Scramble, Mirage francesi intercettano aereo spia russo sul golfo di Riga davanti all'Estonia: Scramble sul Golfo di Riga: due caccia Mirage 2000-5 hanno intercettato un aereo-spia russo che si era avvicinato troppo alle coste dell'Estonia. A quota 8mila metri si sono fronteggiati ...ilmessaggero
Video: German and French Fighters Scramble to Intercept Russian Reconnaissance Planes: France Scrambled its Mirage fighters to intercept a Russian warplane off the coast of Estonia on the evening of Feb. 27, after the German Air Force Scrambled a Eurofighter Typhoon to intercept another ...kyivpost
For second straight day, Russia encroaches on NATO air space, forcing France to Scramble Mirage jet: For the second straight day, a NATO member’s air force was called on to intercept a Russian plane encroaching on NATO territory.news.yahoo