Scramble, Mirage francesi intercettano aereo spia russo sul golfo di Riga davanti all'Estonia: Scramble sul Golfo di Riga: due caccia Mirage 2000-5 hanno intercettato un aereo-spia russo che si era avvicinato troppo alle coste dell'Estonia. A quota 8mila metri si sono fronteggiati ...ilmessaggero

Video: German and French Fighters Scramble to Intercept Russian Reconnaissance Planes: France Scrambled its Mirage fighters to intercept a Russian warplane off the coast of Estonia on the evening of Feb. 27, after the German Air Force Scrambled a Eurofighter Typhoon to intercept another ...kyivpost

For second straight day, Russia encroaches on NATO air space, forcing France to Scramble Mirage jet: For the second straight day, a NATO member’s air force was called on to intercept a Russian plane encroaching on NATO territory.news.yahoo