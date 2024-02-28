RRD International is now RRD Biopharma Development (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) RRD Biopharma Development is the dynamic new brand of RRD International. Launched to reflect the company's unique approach to drug Development through its successful Product Development Team model. ROCKVILLE, Md., Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/
