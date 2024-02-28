PowerWash Simulator, Warhammer 40.000 è ora disponibile con il suo DLC (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024)Warhammer 40.000 e PowerWashSimulator sono ora ufficialmente legati da un crossover. Il DLC confermato qualche giorno fa è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaforme.
Il Warhammer 40.000 Special Pack può essere acquistato al prezzo di 7,99 euro su PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series XS, PC e Nintendo Switch. In questo modo avremo accesso ad aree ed elementi ispirati alla serie Warhammer 40.000, per mettere alla prova le nostre ormai evolute doti di pulitori.
Le implacabili campagne della Crociata Indomitus in tutta la galassia hanno ricoperto le macchine imperiali di impurità. Da membro dell’Adeptus Mechanicus, ti è stato conferito l’onore di eseguire il protocollo di purificazione supremo. Nel grandioso Forge Temple 48759 dell’iconico Ring of Iron di Marte, dovrai ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
