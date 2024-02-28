Only Murders in the Building 4, nel cast ci sarà anche Eugene Levy
Eva Longoria parteciperà a Only Murders In The Building 4; lo conferma Variety, secondo cui anche Molly Shannon avrà un ruolo ricorrente nella nuova stagione ... (cinemaserietv)
Negli episodi della stagione 4 della serie Only Murders in the Building reciterà anche Eva Longoria, interprete di un personaggio misterioso. Nel cast stellare ... (movieplayer)
Only Murders in the Building è una serie tv di maggior successo degli ultimi anni e a dimostrarlo sono soprattutto i nomi delle star che hanno partecipato ... (cinemaserietv)
Only Murders in the Building 4, Eugene Levy si unisce al cast: Eugene Levy è stato ufficialmente inserito nel cast della quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building, la serie mystery crime con protagonisti Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez. L'attore ...movieplayer