Only Murders in the Building 4, Eugene Levy si unisce al cast (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) New entry nel quarto ciclo di episodi della serie Hulu disponibile su Disney+ come Star Original. Eugene Levy è stato ufficialmente inserito nel cast della quarta stagione di Only Murders in the Building, la serie mystery crime con protagonisti Steve Martin, Martin Short e Selena Gomez. L'attore avrà un ruolo ricorrente nei nuovi episodi, un ritorno in grande stile dai tempi di Schitt's Creek. Al momento i dettagli sul suo personaggio non sono noti ma sarà fondamentale per gli intrecci e le svolte che caratterizzeranno la nuova stagione della serie dopo la morte di Sazz Pataki (Jane Lynch) al termine della terza stagione. Nuovi arrivi Eugene Levy è il terzo nuovo interprete ufficializzato nella quarta stagione …
