OnePlus Watch 2 e la serie Samsung Galaxy S24 stabiliscono nuovi record di vendite

OnePlus Watch

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a tuttoandroid©

Fonte : tuttoandroid
OnePlus Watch 2 e la serie Samsung Galaxy S24 stabiliscono nuovi record di vendite (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Giornata di record per OnePlus Watch 2 e la gamma Samsung Galaxy S24 che hanno stabilito nuovi record di vendita. L'articolo proviene da TuttoAndroid.
Leggi tutta la notizia su tuttoandroid

OnePlus Watch 2 e la serie Samsung Galaxy S24 stabiliscono nuovi record di vendite

  • OnePlus Watch

    Il colosso di Seul non ha alcuna concorrenza credibile nello spazio degli smartWatch Wear OS da alcuni anni. Tuttavia, a partire da quest’anno, l’azienda ... (optimagazine)

  • OnePlus Watch

    OnePlus Watch 2 è qualcosa di molto diverso rispetto alla prima generazione dell’orologio. Ora si può finalmente dire uno smartWatch per la presenza di Wear ... (dday)

  • OnePlus Watch

    (Adnkronos) – Nell’ambito del Mobile World Congress 2024 a Barcellona, OnePlus ha introdotto il suo ultimo prodotto nel segmento degli smartWatch, OnePlus ... (seriea24)

Altre Notizie

OnePlus Watch 2 debuts with Wear OS and a massive battery: OnePlus officially unveiled its second-generation Android smartWatch, the OnePlus Watch 2, at the MWC with a surprise.  OnePlus launched its first smartWatch back in 2021 that ran on a simpler RTOS ...msn

OnePlus e Xiaomi contro il Samsung Galaxy Watch 6 con device WearOS: OnePlus e Xiaomi hanno lanciato i loro nuovi smartWatch con sistema operativo Wear per competere con il Samsung Galaxy Watch 6. Lo OnePlus Watch 2 è il primo smartWatch dell’azienda cinese basato su ...optimagazine

Best of MWC 2024: Android Police’s awards for the world’s biggest mobile show: The OnePlus Watch 2 is the company’s first to run Wear OS, which brings with it access to tons of apps on the Play Store, including heavy-hitters like Google Maps and Spotify. More exciting, though, ...androidpolice

Video di Tendenza

Video OnePlus Watch
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.