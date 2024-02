Navalny | team | funerali venerdì a Mosca

Ukraine-Russia war latest: Navalny’s funeral to be held Friday as Kyiv facing ‘months of ammunition shortages’: Alexei Navalny’s spokesperson has confirmed the opposition leader’s funeral will be held on Friday as Ukraine faces “months” of ammunition shortages.President Vladimir Putin’s fiercest political foe ...msn

Alexei Navalny’s funeral to be held on March 1, says spokesperson: Ms. Yarmysh spoke of the difficulties his team encountered in trying to find a site for a “farewell event” for Navalny. Writing on X, formerly known as Twitter, she said most venues said they were ...thehindu

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny's funeral to be held in Moscow on Friday: Navalny died at an Arctic penal colony, one of Russia's harshest facilities, on February 16 at the age of 47. He was a long-time foe of Russian President Vladimir Putin and was serving a 30-year-old ...indiatvnews