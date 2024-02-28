The National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand proceeds to anti-bribery through ISO 37001 amidst digital age ...
BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has issued a formal advisory to both local and ... (sbircialanotizia)
BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as the main agency for the ... (sbircialanotizia)
(Adnkronos) - BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as the main ... (liberoquotidiano)
Altre Notizie
'Congress' DNA has become Anti-National': BJP calls for Kharge's apology on alleged pro-Pak slogan incident: Bhatia alleged that the grand old party's 'DNA' has become Anti-National while calling the incident an 'insult to India's democracy'. "After the results of the Rajya Sabha elections came out, Congress ...bignewsnetwork
National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand Exposes More Than 1,500 Instances of Corruption Through Proactive Investigations: Despite the importance of the CPI score in the National strategy for Anti-corruption (2018 – 2037), and the goal to score above 50, Transparency InterNational's 2023 CPI revealed that Thailand scored ...adnkronos
Hong Kong’s plan for a new National security law deepens fears over eroding civil liberties: (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File) FILE - Holding a sign of Anti-Article 23 bill, pro-democracy activists shout slogans during a candlelight vigil at a downtown Hong Kong park on Feb. 25, 2003. Hong ...apnews