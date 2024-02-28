National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand Exposes More Than 1 | 500 Instances of Corruption Through Proactive Investigations

National Anti

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a liberoquotidiano©

Fonte : liberoquotidiano
National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand Exposes More Than 1,500 Instances of Corruption Through Proactive Investigations (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) (Adnkronos) -   BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 28 February 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) is steadfast in its role as Thailand's principal agency for Corruption prevention and suppression. The NACC's National Corruption Deterrence Center (CDC) has reported the identification of 1,553* Corruption cases with project values totaling over 140 billion baht between January 19, 2022, and the end of January 2024. Mr. Niwatchai Kasemmongkol, the Secretary-General of the NACC, highlighted the CDC's crucial role since its inception on January 19, 2022. The Center is instrumental in monitoring, evaluating, and ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano

The National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand proceeds to anti-bribery through ISO 37001 amidst digital age ...

  • National Anti

    BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 26 February 2024 - The National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) has issued a formal advisory to both local and ... (sbircialanotizia)

  • National Anti

    BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as the main agency for the ... (sbircialanotizia)

  • National Anti

    (Adnkronos) - BANGKOK, Thailand - Media OutReach Newswire - 27 February 2024 - The Office of the National Anti-Corruption Commission (NACC) as the main ... (liberoquotidiano)

Altre Notizie

'Congress' DNA has become Anti-National': BJP calls for Kharge's apology on alleged pro-Pak slogan incident: Bhatia alleged that the grand old party's 'DNA' has become Anti-National while calling the incident an 'insult to India's democracy'. "After the results of the Rajya Sabha elections came out, Congress ...bignewsnetwork

National Anti-Corruption Commission Thailand Exposes More Than 1,500 Instances of Corruption Through Proactive Investigations: Despite the importance of the CPI score in the National strategy for Anti-corruption (2018 – 2037), and the goal to score above 50, Transparency InterNational's 2023 CPI revealed that Thailand scored ...adnkronos

Hong Kong’s plan for a new National security law deepens fears over eroding civil liberties: (AP Photo/Louise Delmotte, File) FILE - Holding a sign of Anti-Article 23 bill, pro-democracy activists shout slogans during a candlelight vigil at a downtown Hong Kong park on Feb. 25, 2003. Hong ...apnews

Video di Tendenza

Video National Anti
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.