MWC 2024 | HUAWEI Mobile Services signs MOU with AVOW and Turismo Andalucía to strengthen bonds

On Monday, 26thFebruary 2024, HUAWEI Mobile Services (HMS) signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) with the Council of Tourism, Culture, and Sports of the Andalusian Government (Turismo Andalucía) and AVOW, to advance mutual goals and capture business opportunities. Ning Shenglan, President of HUAWEI Consumer Cloud Service Global Ecosystem Development & Sales Dept, and Shan Xuefeng, Managing Director of HUAWEI Consumer Cloud Service Europe Ecosystem Development & Sales Dept, represented HUAWEI at the signing ceremony. They were joined by Adrian Gomez, CIO-Chief Innovation Officer with the Council of Tourism, ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Huawei al MWC con le ultime novità: dagli smartphone a MatePad Pro 13,2" | Video
ZTE è protagonista al MWC 2024 con nuovi prodotti e, in particolare, con un pieghevole e un tablet 3D a marchio Nubia L'articolo ZTE protagonista al MWC ... (tuttoandroid)
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Autonomous Networks (AN) Have Become an Industry Consensus Autonomous Networks have undergone a huge boom in ... (liberoquotidiano)
Xiaomi smart Band 8 Pro è “grande” e con un prezzo interessante. Gli smartwatch Watch S3 e Watch 2 hanno sensori per la frequenza cardiaca più precisi, mentre ... (dday)
Altre Notizie
Se cercate un TV secondario per cucina o camera oggi questo LG 32 pollici Full HD, a 189€, è imbattibile!: 27 FEB OPPO svela piani per il 2024 in Europa e presenta le ultime innovazioni AI al MWC 27 FEB Very Mobile: offerta bomba a 5,99€ (con 1 mese gratis) ma solo per 2 giorni! Ecco come attivarla 27 FEB ...hwupgrade
TCL al MWC 2024: nuovi prodotti NXTPAPER: TCL, annuncia al MWC 2024 una serie di prodotti innovativi, tra cui la nuova Serie 50, che presenta ulteriori device NXTPAPER.tuttotek
NVIDIA boicotta la concorrenza nel settore delle GPU IA Un ex AMD la definisce 'Cartello delle GPU': Partendo da un articolo del Wall Street Journal, in cui un intervistato descrive presunte tattiche anti-competitive da parte di NVIDIA nel settore degli acceleratori l'IA, un ex dirigente della divisi ...hwupgrade