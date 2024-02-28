Moon Knight | Hideo Kojima dice la sua sullo show | Oscar Isaac patetico e poco attraente

Moon Knight

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a movieplayer©

Fonte : movieplayer
Moon Knight, Hideo Kojima dice la sua sullo show: "Oscar Isaac patetico e poco attraente" (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Lo strano complimento (?) del creatore di videogame Hideo Kojima al protagonista della serie Disney+ Moon Knight. Moon Knight, la miniserie Marvel per Disney+ con Oscar Isaac, ha debuttato nel 2022, ma Hideo Kojima ha trovato solo adesso il tempo di guardarla. Essendo un noto cinefilo, non sorprende che il brillante creatore di videogame abbia numerosi arretrati da smaltire e dopo aver iniziato Moon Knight ha deciso di dire la sua con un lungo post su X che elogia Oscar Isaac definendolo "patetico e poco attraente". Hideo Kojima spiega che, da amante dei supporti ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su movieplayer

Moon Knight, Hideo Kojima dice la sua sullo show: "Oscar Isaac patetico e poco attraente"

  • Moon Knight

    L'attore ha ammesso di voler vedere interagire il suo personaggio con i Midnight Sons Da quando Moon Knight ha terminato la sua programmazione su Disney+, ... (movieplayer)

Altre Notizie

Mumbai in top 10 global luxury markets; Check Delhi, Bangalore rankings: Knight Frank’s Wealth Report 2024 reveals a 3.1% rise in the PIRI 100, with Mumbai’s luxury market making a phenomenal leap to the 8th rank globally.cnbctv18

Moon Knight, Hideo Kojima dice la sua sullo show: "Oscar Isaac patetico e poco attraente": Moon Knight, la miniserie Marvel per Disney+ con Oscar Isaac, ha debuttato nel 2022, ma Hideo Kojima ha trovato solo adesso il tempo di guardarla. Essendo un noto cinefilo, non sorprende che il ...movieplayer

Mile posts: Items on Spencer Moon, Megan Johnson, Noah Jorgenson, Alli Bookin-Nosbisch, Aidan Ramsey, Janette Schraft, Kelsey Schweizer: In the process, Moon became the first back-to-back ARC winner since Loras' Patrick Mikel in 2019-2020 and has now claimed the last seven individual ARC track races he has attempted. Moon leads off ...desmoinesregister

Video di Tendenza

Video Moon Knight
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.