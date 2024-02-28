Macarthur FC-Melbourne City (venerdì 01 marzo 2024 ore 09:45): formazioni, quote, pronostici (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Diciannovesimo turno di A-League australiana che si apre con la sfida tra il Macarthur FC e il Melbourne City. Non è un buon momento per i Bulls di Sterjovski che sono usciti dalla coppa nazionale e hanno fatto appena un punto nelle ultime 2 partite, perdendo terreno nei confronti della vetta. Sanguinoso il KO interno contro il Wellngton Phoenix che ha sancito l’addio definitivo InfoBetting: Scommesse Sportive e pronostici Leggi tutta la notizia su infobetting
Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic won’t underestimate fatigued Central Coast Mariners outfit: Melbourne Victory coach Tony Popovic is wary of a Central Coast Mariners side set to be fuelled by “adrenaline and momentum” on Sunday at AAMI Park.theaustralian.au
Jets confident of challenging in-form Bulls in ALM: Newcastle have won just one A-League Men game in eight outings, but they think the next game against Macarthur FC could spark a revival.msn
Melbourne Victory out to leapfrog Mariners on table: Fresh off their dramatic late win over Western United, Melbourne Victory are determined to back up against fellow top-four team Central Coast.au.sports.yahoo
