Liverpool Southampton

Liverpool-Southampton, FA Cup: streaming, probabili formazioni, pronostici (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Liverpool-Southampton è una partita del quinto turno di FA Cup e si gioca mercoledì alle 21:00: probabili formazioni, pronostici, diretta tv e streaming. Il Liverpool ha appena vinto il suo primo trofeo stagionale, la League Cup, finita per la decima volta nella ricca ed assortita bacheca dei Reds (nessuno se l’è aggiudicata così tante volte). Rispetto alla finale di due anni fa – giocata sempre contro il Chelsea – a Wembley stavolta gli uomini di Jurgen Klopp sono riusciti ad evitare i rigori per un soffio: a due minuti dalla fine del secondo ed ultimo supplementare, il Liverpool l’ha spuntata (0-1) grazie ad un gol del suo capitano, Virgil van Dijk, che ha fatto impazzire di gioia i tifosi presenti a Londra. van Dijk – IlVeggente.it (Ansa)Klopp ha ...
