Lio Rush | “Le porte per un mio ritorno in WWE o TNA sono sempre aperte”

Lio Rush: “Le porte per un mio ritorno in WWE o TNA sono sempre aperte” (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Intervistato dal Pro Wrestling Culture podcast, “The Bad Child” Lio Rush ci ha raccontato dei suoi primi passi nel wrestling fino alle esperienze avute con WWE e TNA. In tal senso l’atleta ex detentore del Cruiserweight title in WWE e X-Division title in TNA, si è soffermato anche sulla possibilità di un ritorno in una delle due realtà. Scopriamo insieme quanto da lui dichiarato. La prima volta che ti ho visto fu in un torneo della ROH nel 2016 e dopo due anni circa sei andato in WWE svolgendo prima il ruolo di manager nel main roster, poi divenendo un campione ad NXT. Dimmi la tua su questo ulteriore capitolo.“E’ stato un periodo fantastico, ho davvero apprezzato quel momento e si… stai parlando di questa cintura?! (mostra il titolo Cruiserweight ndr) Si, è stato bello e non so dirti perché non sia andata avanti, ritengo quella run ...
