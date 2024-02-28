Il report di Rome Business School “Gender Gap e lavoro in Italia” racconta un Paese in cui l' occupazione femminile cresce più di quella maschile | anche ai piani alti E dove | quando ci sono | le donne dirigenti portano un aumento del 15% della redditività Ma il gender gap è ancora enorme | anche confrontato con la media Ue | dall' istruzione ai salari | ai settori dove le donne riescono ad affermarsi | facciamo il punto

Il report di Rome Business School “Gender Gap e lavoro in Italia” racconta un Paese in cui l'occupazione femminile cresce più di quella maschile, anche ai piani alti. E dove, quando ci sono, le donne dirigenti portano un aumento del 15% della redditività. Ma il gender gap è ancora enorme, anche confrontato con la media Ue: dall'istruzione ai salari, ai settori dove le donne riescono ad affermarsi, facciamo il punto (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) cresce in Italia sia il numero di donne in posizioni di leadership sia il tasso di occupazione femminile, e a un tasso maggiore rispetto a quello maschile. Ma il tema donne e lavoro resta scottante. Come resta il divario dei salari resta, nonostante i lavoratori di genere maschile siano meno istruiti rispetto alle donne. E con dati relativi al gender pay gap eclatanti, soprattutto nelle professioni Stem. È quanto emerge dal report di Rome Business School gender Gap e lavoro in ...
