I Saw the TV Glow: primo visionario e inquietante trailer per il thriller con Justice Smith (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) E se la cancellazione della vostra serie preferita mettesse in discussione la realtà in cui vivete? Questa la premessa inquietante del film prodotto da A24 A24 ha diffuso in streaming il trailer di I Saw the TV Glow, thriller dai contorni inquietanti e visionari con protagonisti Justice Smith e Brigitte Lundy-Paine. Scritto e diretto da Jane Schoenbrun, I Saw the TV Glow è incentrato su due persone che si ritrovano ad affrontare la cancellazione della loro serie televisiva preferita. Qualcosa che è fin troppo familiare al giorno d'oggi. È solo uno show televisivo? Owen (Justice Smith) è venuto a conoscenza per la prima volta di "The Pink Opaque" grazie a Maddy (Brigette Lundy-Paine), una fan devota della serie, quando erano più giovani. ...
I Saw the TV Glow: primo visionario e inquietante trailer per il thriller con Justice Smith

    Jane Schoenbrun la regista di We're All Going to the World's Fair, torna con un nuovo film surreale e inquietante che prende le mosse da uno strano show

    Sumo Nottingham, studio di sviluppo di The Texas Chain Saw Massacre, ha annunciato di voler concludere il lavoro sul gioco.

