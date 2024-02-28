I Saw The TV Glow | ecco il trailer del nuovo film horror targato A24

Saw The

I Saw The TV Glow: ecco il trailer del nuovo film horror targato A24 (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Jane Schoenbrun la regista di We’re All Going to the World’s Fair, torna con un nuovo film surreale e inquietante che prende le mosse da uno strano show televisivo. ecco il trailer, la trama e il poster di I Saw The TV Glow.
I Saw the TV Glow: primo visionario e inquietante trailer per il thriller con Justice Smith

