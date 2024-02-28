Hunter Schafer di Euphoria arrestata durante la manifestazione per il cessate il fuoco in Palestina

Hunter Schafer

Hunter Schafer di Euphoria arrestata durante la manifestazione per il cessate il fuoco in Palestina (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) L'attrice di Euphoria, Hunter Schafer, è stata arrestata lo scorso lunedì 26 febbraio durante la manifestazione per il cessate il fuoco in Palestina, organizzata fuori agli studi della NBC a New York. L'intento era quello di disturbare l'intervento di Joe Biden al 'Late Night with Seth Meyers'.
