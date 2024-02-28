Huawei Launches Intelligent Distribution Solution IDS to Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence

At the Mobile World Congress 2024, Electric Power customers and leaders from international organizations gathered to discuss the latest practices and innovations. Huawei launched its Intelligent Distribution Solution (IDS) during the summit themed "Leading Infrastructure to Accelerate Electric Power Intelligence". David Sun, Vice President of Huawei and CEO of Electric Power Digitalization BU, Huawei, delivered a keynote speech and launched the IDS. Huawei collaborated with ecosystem partners to develop the Solution, which addresses high line loss, poor reliability, and ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Huawei Launches Ten Industrial Digital and Intelligent Transformation Solutions, and a Series of New Flagship Products
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei held a commercial & distribution business session themed Accelerating ... (liberoquotidiano)
BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei unveiled the Smart Classroom 3.0 Solution. This Solution features enhanced AI ... (liberoquotidiano)
SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Palworld, a multiplayer open-world survival crafting game, has gone viral since it was released on Steam on ... (liberoquotidiano)
Huawei introduces product for electric power, transportation sectors: Huawei unveiled a groundbreaking optical transmission product at the MWC Barcelona 2024, marking the industry’s first introduction of a product supporting the fine-grain OTN (fgOTN) standard that will ...newbusinessethiopia
MWC2024: Huawei releases Intelligent Factory solution, Creating a Better, Greener, and Smarter Future: BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At MWC 2024, Huawei launched the Intelligent Factory Solution, which was part of Huawei's Manufacturing and Large Enterprise Session on "Delve into ...finanznachrichten.de