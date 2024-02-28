Huawei Launches 36 New Products and Solutions to Accelerate Digital Transformation and Intelligent Upgrade of SMEs

At MWC Barcelona 2024, Huawei held a commercial & distribution business session themed Accelerating Digital and Intelligent Transformation of SMEs. Being the debut of Huawei's commercial and distribution business at the MWC, it demonstrated Huawei's determination to increase investment in the SME market. In the commercial market, Huawei has released 17 new Products and 7 new Solutions for industries including education, healthcare, hotel, retail, and SME. For example, for multi-branch interconnection scenarios in various industries, Huawei's SD-Branch network solution enables deployment in a single store within 10 minutes and deployment in 1000 stores ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
