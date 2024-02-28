Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 | il produttore cinese migliora ulteriormente le sue cuffiette di fascia alta

Huawei FreeBuds

Denial of Responsibility! Tutti i diritti sono riservati a ilfattoquotidiano©

Fonte : ilfattoquotidiano
Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3: il produttore cinese migliora ulteriormente le sue cuffiette di fascia alta (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Presentate alcuni mesi fa, le FreeBuds Pro 3 sono le nuove cuffie bluetooth true wireless di Huawei e confermano a pieno l’ottimo lavoro dell’azienda in questo settore, offrendo dei miglioramenti sul già ottimo prodotto della scorsa generazione. Abbiamo usato le Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3 nel corso degli ultimi mesi in varie situazioni: dall’ufficio alla metro, passando per voli aerei e fiere affollate, senza mai esserne delusi. Come le precedenti FreeBuds Pro 2, anche il nuovo modello si presenta con un setup a doppio driver per cuffia offrendo il supporto all’audio HiRes, e nel corso della nostra prova siamo sempre stati soddisfatti dell’esperienza offerta sia utilizzando brani ai livelli qualitativi più alti, sia ascoltando brani in streaming su Spotify e di generi diversi. Le ...
Leggi tutta la notizia su ilfattoquotidiano

Huawei FreeBuds Pro 3: il produttore cinese migliora ulteriormente le sue cuffiette di fascia alta

  • Huawei FreeBuds

    La terza generazione di auricolari Freebuds Pro Huawei migliora ulteriormente la resa audio grazie ad un sistema a doppia via con equalizzatore digitale. A ... (dday)

  • Huawei FreeBuds

    La terza generazione di auricolari Freebuds Pro Huawei migliora ulteriormente la resa audio grazie ad un sistema a doppia via con equalizzatore digitale. A ... (dday)

  • Huawei FreeBuds

    La terza generazione di auricolari Freebuds Pro Huawei migliora ulteriormente la resa audio grazie ad un sistema a doppia via con equalizzatore digitale. A ... (dday)

Altre Notizie

OnePlus unveils the Watch 2 with a battery life up to 100 hours: I couldn’t find much information about the BES2700, only that it’s a chip that is supported by other hardware such as the Huawei FreeBuds. But we can speculate that this chip is less demanding when it ...mb.ph

OnePlus Watch 2 Launched with Wear OS 4.0 and Big Battery: The OnePlus Watch 2 has been launched and is packed with features. Here's everything you need to know about the second smartwatch from OnePlus.beebom

Cheap and Best Earbuds in UAE to Enhance Your Music Experience: You will have to pair it once with your One Plus, and after that, it connects automatically, which is just awesome. Huawei FreeBuds SE 2 In-ear Earphones While exploring hundreds of earbuds online, ...timesofindia.indiatimes

Video di Tendenza

Video Huawei FreeBuds
© Articolo pubblicato secondo le condizioni dell' Autore.