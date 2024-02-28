Golf | SDC Championship | domani si parte | ci sono Manassero e Laporta

Altre Notizie
Golf Tips: Cognizant Classic and SDC Championship: Steve Rawlings: "History suggests you have to be up with the pace at PGA National and the 2020 winner, Sungjae Im, is the only winner of the event here to be outside the top top-seven places at ...betting.betfair
SDC Championship First-Round Leader Tips: Picks from 50/1 to 100/1: Golf betting expert Dave Tindall's three first-round leader tips for the SDC Championship backing Brandon Stone, Ryan Van Velzen and Keenan Davidse on the DP World Tour this week ...betting.betfair
Golf: Manassero e Scalise guidano gli azzurri in Sudafrica: Il DP World Tour dal Kenya si sposta in Sudafrica dove, da domani a domenica 3 marzo, andrà in scena l'SDC Championship. Sul percorso del St. Francis Links progettato da Jack Nicklaus, nell'Eastern Ca ...ansa