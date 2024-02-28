Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected vehicle solutions, today announced it is attending MWC Barcelona—the world's largest connectivity event—as part of the province of Ontario's delegation to the show.between 26-29 February. Geotab is exhibiting together with the Ontario Ministry of Economic Development, Job Creation and Trade, representing Ontario's rich history of telecom innovation—starting from the invention of the traditional telephone in Brantford, Ontario in 1874 by Alexander Graham Bell, right up to ...Leggi tutta la notizia su liberoquotidiano
Altre Notizie
Geotab Inc.: Geotab attends MWC Barcelona as part of Ontario's delegation showcasing telecommunications innovation: Geotab exhibiting at the Canada Ontario Pavilion located in Hall 7 (Stand 7G61) BARCELONA, Spain, Feb. 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected vehicle ...finanznachrichten.de
Geotab attends MWC Barcelona as part of Ontario's delegation showcasing telecommunications innovation: Geotab Inc. ("Geotab"), the global leader in connected vehicle solutions, today announced it is attending MWC Barcelona—the world's largest connectivity event—as part of the province of Ontario's ...finance.yahoo
Take the guesswork out of maintenance with predictive insights: Predictive maintenance technology leverages vehicle data to help fleets plan maintenance schedules, decrease downtime, and increase the efficiency of their operations.fleetowner