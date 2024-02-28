GameScent, gli odori dei videogiochi sono ora riprodotti grazie a un nuovo dispositivo (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024)
Gli odori dei videogiochi possono essere respirati nel mondo reale grazie a un nuovodispositivo. GameScent è un’invenzione potenzialmente rivoluzionaria che combina l’intelligenza artificiale e un sistema di diffusione di aromi per un’esperienza dal massimo coinvolgimento.
Già disponibile su Amazon e recensito da di erse testate, GameScent è esattamente quello che abbiamo descritto. Parliamo di un dispositivo capace di rilevare le situazioni presenti in un videogioco in riproduzione e di emettere un odore che sia compatibile con quel contesto.
GameScent può ricreare, al momento, sei odori: polvere da sparo durante gli scontri a fuoco, fuoco e bruciato nelle esplosioni, asfalto caldo e fumi delle auto ...Leggi tutta la notizia su game-experience
