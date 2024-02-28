Frenshe di Ashley Tisdale lancia la nuova linea di fragranze wellness al Palo Santo

Frenshe di Ashley Tisdale lancia la nuova linea di fragranze wellness al Palo Santo (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Being Frenshe, la linea di wellness di Ashley Tisdale, ha annunciato l’uscita un nuovo profumo nella sua collezione incentrata sulla cura di sé, Present & Grounded: Palo Santo Sage. Si tratta della prima nuova gamma di profumi aggiunta alla collezione dal lancio che già avevamo avuto nel 2022. Il nuovo profumo di Frenshe è ora disponibile in esclusiva per i fan USA in tutti i Target nei formati preferiti dai fan di Being Frenshe, come Hair, Body & Linen Mist, Glow On Perfume Oil, Soothing Body Serum Stick, Renewing Body Wash, Milky Body Lotion e Reset Candle, con l’aggiunta di un nuovo formato di fragranza pulita, Eau De Parfum. Il profumo di Palo Santo favorisce la ...
