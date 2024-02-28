F1 | Gp Bahrain Verstappen Situazione promettente | vedremo in gara

Verstappen prima del GP Bahrain: "Horner? Speriamo in una soluzione rapida"
Il tre volte campione del mondo Max Verstappen ha parlato in conferenza stampa alla vigilia del via del weekend del Bahrain, che apre la stagione 2024 del ... (sportface)
La lunga attesa sta per finire, perché da domani comincerà ufficialmente il Mondiale di Formula Uno 2024 con le prime prove libere del Gran Premio del ... (oasport)
Leclerc, falsa partenza in Bahrain: domenica ricomincia il Mondiale di Formula Uno e nonostante i buoni propositi la Ferrati non dà garanzie Per molti ... (ilveggente)
Doubts for Verstappen 'I don't know if we are fast enough': It only took a few minutes for Max Verstappen to be asked the questions again. In the press conference ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the driver was asked what he thinks of the situation surrounding ...msn
Verstappen questioned again on Horner case: 'Hopefully a solution soon': It only took a few minutes for Max Verstappen to be asked the questions again. In the press conference ahead of the Bahrain Grand Prix, the driver was asked what he thinks of the situation surrounding ...msn
Motor racing-Bahrain circuit finds concrete solution to drain cover problem: Bahrain's Sakhir circuit has filled troublesome drains with concrete and carried out additional welding work after loose covers halted last week's Formula One testing for ...theprint.in