East Market, anche a marzo il vintage è protagonista a Milano  (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Nuovo appuntamento con East Market, l’evento del vintage milanese dedicato a privati e professionisti, dove tutti possono comprare, vendere e scambiare. 300 selezionati espositori da tutta Italia tornano con migliaia di oggetti insoliti e stravaganti. Dai più ricercati capi d’abbigliamento vintage all’artigianato più raffinato, dai più rari dischi in vinile ai colorati complementi d’arredo. Negli oltre 6000 MQ dell’ex fabbrica aeronautica in zona Mecenate, si possono trovare anche articoli di collezionismo, accessori, mobili, modernariato, usato, pulci, design, scarpe e borse, libri, fumetti, poster, riviste e stampe, elettronica, militaria, giochi e videogiochi, riciclo e riuso, stranezze varie, piatti, porcellane, utensili e molto altro ancora. Shopping con un occhio all’ambiente. ...
