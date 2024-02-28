EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 24 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 28 Febbraio

(Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Virgil van Dijk, Dušan Vlahovi? e Raphinha riceveranno una delledel28 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EAFC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 28. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella ventiquattresimapoichè il difensore olandese del Liverpool Virgil van Dijk ha segnato un gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Luton Town, l’attaccante serboJuventus Dušan Vlahovi? ha segnato due gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Frosinone e l’attaccante brasiliano del Barcellona Raphinha ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Getafe. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo ...

