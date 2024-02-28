EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 24 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 28 Febbraio

EA Sports FC 24 TOTW 24 Lista Carte Speciali Squadra Della Settimana Del 28 Febbraio (Di mercoledì 28 febbraio 2024) Virgil van Dijk, Dušan Vlahovi? e Raphinha riceveranno una delle Carte Speciali del TOTW 28 per la popolare modalità Ultimate Team del simulatore calcistico EA Sports FC 24 che saranno disponibili nei pacchetti a partire dalle 19:00 di mercoledi 28 Febbraio. I giocatori sono stati inseriti nella ventiquattresima Squadra Della Settimana poichè il difensore olandese del Liverpool Virgil van Dijk ha segnato un gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Luton Town, l’attaccante serbo Della Juventus Dušan Vlahovi? ha segnato due gol nella vittoria in casa contro il Frosinone e l’attaccante brasiliano del Barcellona Raphinha ha segnato un gol e fornito un assist nella vittoria in casa contro il Getafe. Il Team of the Week è una delle promo ...
